NRJ Belgique | Rihanna donates huge to combat the current pandemic

Elk solidarity multiply across the world to fight against the pandemic. On the side of our favourite artists also, we mobilizes. This is particularly the case of Rihanna !

The american singer with her charitable organization, the Fondation Clara Lionel, just give 5 million dollars to help limit the spread of the virus. The money will go especially to the food banks, tests, the training of health workers, prevention and the distribution of respiratory supplies.

The foundation of Rihanna also clarified that the sum will be intended for the”partners on the ground, in particular those that focus on the protection of and service to marginalized communities – helping the most vulnerable in the United States, the Caribbean and Africa“.

One can in any case imagine that other celebrities will follow this beautiful example these next few days to stem the pandemic !