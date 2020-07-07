NRJ Belgium | a kiss in the Cockpit 2 : take a look at the trailer !

You already know from a couple of months, “The Kissing Booth” entitled to a suite, and is much better. In fact, the first movie was actually a cardboard on Netflix. Regarding the result, it says it all !

The two main actors Joey King (It) and Joel Courtney (Lee) are back.

Jacob Elordi (Noah) will also be part of this new adventure. That shared the screen and in the life of Joey King will resume his role as rebel with a big heart.

The two actors have confirmed that they no longer as a couple in the real life. The beautiful Jacob has succumbed to the charm of Zendaya Maree that we saw in Spider-man.

For this new film, we find ourselves in the heart of a storylove of course. Noah went to Harvard, and you have to manage your relationship remote. It’s going to be tempted by someone else ? There are some the question….