NRJ NEW HITS – FRIDAY 26th of June 2020

To spend the weekend with the latest Hits of the moment ! Only one thing to do, listen to the digital radio NRJ NEW HITS FRIDAY

Among the new Hits posted Friday 26 June 2020, you can visit :

– TREVOR DANIEL / SELENA GOMEZ “Past Life”

The collaboration between the two artists was highly anticipated by their fans. “Beyond the Life” is finally available. Listen to “Past Life” now !

– JONAH BLUE / MAX “Nude”

Take a look at the most recent success of the Jonas Blue Max, that is called “Naked” and that is listen to today in the digital radio NRJ New Hits Friday! Listen to “Naked” for now!!!

– DOMINIK FIKE “fried Chicken”

The interpreter of success “3-Night” treats us again with a new hit titled “fried Chicken” ! A new album would be preparing? Check out “fried Chicken” now !