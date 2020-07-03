NRJ NEW HITS FRIDAY to July 3, 2020

To spend the weekend with the latest Hits of the moment ! Only one thing to do, listen to the digital radio NRJ NEW HITS FRIDAY

Among the new Hits released this Friday 3rd July 2020, you can visit :

– LOUANE “give me your heart”

There it is! It is here! The new hit Louane entitled “give me your heart” is released and the clip too ! Listen to “give me your heart” by now!!!

– ALL the STATES “The power of flowers to 2020”

For the benefit of the Pasteur Institute and of the research against the Covid-19, many artists were gathered and mobilized to sing in unison the title “the Power Of Flowers” by Laurent Voulzy !

Take a look at “The Power of flowers to 2020” now !