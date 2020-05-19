Nudity in Game of Thrones : after Emilia Clarke, another star raises the issue of the nude scene – News Series

Referring to his many nude scene in the series “Game of Thrones”, actress Dutch Carice van Houten questioned on their use in the plot of the show and is part of an awareness since the birth of the movement #MeToo.

After Emilia Clarke, another star of Game of Thrones critical the gratuitous scenes of nudity in the series adapted from the novels of George R. R. Martin. The actress, Dutch Carice van Houten, singer of the red witch Melisandre, is back on the mic with our fellow americans site Insider on his filming experience. If she says no “blame the person”she confides, however, that the emergence of the movement #MeToo and his discovery of the concept of the Male Gauze (way of filming of the female characters through the male perspective), have led him to reconsider the usefulness in the plot of a number of nude scene which involved her character.

“I wondered : ‘Why is it that this scene was to be filmed naked ? Why was this normal ?'” wondered aloud the actress, revealing that this awareness had brought him to see under a other day its experience on Game of Throneswhich it still keeps excellent memories, but also on the rest of his career. And, if it considers that nudity can go hand-in-hand with an artistic approach, Carice van Houten has nevertheless taken the decision not to undress on the screen to the needs of a role, considering you have already done enough in the past.

