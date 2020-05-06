number 1 in the charts for the first time in his career

Unveiled at the concert virtual of Travis Scott, about the game Fortnite, followed by over 10 million people, the song The Scott’s, featuring with Kid Cudi started no. 1 on the top Billboard Hot 100. It dethrones as well The Weeknd and its title Blinding Lights. Upon its release, it was also placed no. 1 in the top Spotify world.
For Kid Cudi, this is a first, ever one of his songs were found, if well classified. His best performance dates back to 2009 with the title Day N’ Nite, that remains, to this day, certainly one of his biggest hits. The latter wished to thank his audience on Twitter :
Translate : “This represents so much to me ! It’s been 12 years that I am in the game and finally I did and with my brother ! My buddy Travis and to all the fans in the world : I love you !“
The two artists are real friendsTravis Scott had even said that Kid Cudi was one of his examples since he was a small, and that his stage name was a reference to the real name of Kid Cudi, Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi.
A true Bromance that ends in global success...