Numbers of Concern of the Front of the America

One of the themes that has preoccupied the fans americanism in recent times, is the issue of low productivity that have had the front of the Eagles the America. The Coapa not have been able to get a striker who is a regular in your productivity goals.

Currently America account with up to 4 front-call, but none of them has been able to reach the figure of 10 goals in any of their tournaments with our team. Today we have Henry Martin, Federico Vinas, Roger Martinez and the injured Nicholas Castle, which all just add up 5 goals in the first 10 dates.

From the good tournament Silvio Romero in the Opening 2016, America it has not gotten any of their forwards to stand out among the scorers of the championship. Let’s hope that Vineyards can get it soon, when you play your first tournament complete with our team.