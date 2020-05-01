Nurses in montreal via video-conference with the actor Ryan Reynolds

MONTREAL | last week, the nursing staff of the Hôpital du Sacré-Cœur de Montréal has had a bit of a surprise: a video conference with none other than hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds.

Genevieve Desjardins, registered nurse at the emergency, participated.

“We received an email from our managers to tell us that we had a call at 14 h with Ryan Reynolds. I thought it was a joke! It was about 60: all of the staff from the emergency, intensive care and coronary unit. When this began, it was freaking out! He really was there and he said he was wholeheartedly with us”, she told the phone.

During this call, of 25 minutes, the canadian actor, who appears as the superhero Wade Wilson in the film franchise “Deadpool”, made a few jokes to boost the morale of the troops.

“He was sitting in his office and he showed us the head of his costume Deadpool. It is really funny. He also said that his wife Blake Lively would have liked to be there, but she couldn’t, because she worked for the school to be home with the children,” said dr. Desjardins.

This is not all. The international star has also held more of a promise, to testify his gratitude to the staff of the hospital.

“He has promised us a delivery of a meal the next day. We got a big buffet in the restaurant Beatrice. It was so wow! Then, he told us that when everything would have calmed down, he would come to see us at the hospital. It’s crazy,” said dr. Desjardins.

Julie Payette with Ryan Reynolds

It is thanks to an initiative of Dr. Pierre Tessier, a cardiologist at the Hospital of the Sacred Heart, that all has begun.

“One of my personal knowledge is the governor general Julie Payette. I have therefore proposed to make a video to boost the morale of our troops on Zoom. And then, she has published an excerpt of this video on Twitter and Ryan Reynolds, who follows it and who knows, has been affected by the interactions”, he told.

And then, of its own initiative, the film star has contacted the 29th governor general, in order to support, in its turn, front-line workers.

“I want to specify it: everything came to him. He asked what he could do. We contacted by e-mail and we agreed to a meeting, video-on-Zoom”, said the cardiologist.