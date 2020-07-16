Oasis, Moby, Celine Dion… : the power of music in the films of Xavier Dolan – Actus Ciné

He became a major figure in contemporary cinema, Xavier Dolan has managed, through his films, to impose their tastes and their love for music, whether popular or classical. Focus on this integral part of his artistic identity.

Occupying a fundamental place in his work, the use of music has contributed greatly to the popularity of the works of Xavier Dolanup to the point of becoming a signature to your own universe. To through its the films, the filmmaker combines songs, cults or unknown, old or new, its sophisticated image to create a sequence of shocking and suspended in time. It provides, through sound, a story, the words of his characters, and an unforgettable memory to the audience. Groups, from rock to Adele, through the occasions of all kinds, the filmmaker reveals his personal tastes, but breaks especially the borders and the default codes of traditional cinema.

Rehabilitate popular music

May 22, 2014. Xavier Dolan hum of Celine Dion in the Grand Théâtre Lumière in Cannes, in the projection of the breast. In a scene in which the flagship of the film – taking the prize of the jury -, the three main characters engage in a dance, behind the counter of the kitchen to the rhythm of the title It is does not change the quebec diva. With this amazing idea, but perfectly done, is carry out a small revolution in the invitation the French variety in the world of cinema of author. In 2012, we used a different tube of the singer, For that you want me stillin a sequence of Laurence Anyways.

Mommy by Xavier Dolan.



The director décomplexe fully contempt for the popular songs and breathes new life by integrating them with pride in your movies. In Only the end of the world, in 2016, it is accompanied by a new scene in dance with a business title, and not less important, Dragostea din tei the group O-Zone, the success of the summer of 2004. A choice that ready to smile, and, however, we find a consistent place in the context of the sequence and in the story, she says.

Later, Xavier Dolan follow your instincts, without paying attention to prejudices, and embraces the great success of the radio, as Rolling In The Deep Adele, a song with which he opens his first project in English My the life of John F. Donovan. In Matthias & Maxime, his eighth film, gives rise to Britney Spears, whom he thanked even in the end credits, and opted also for a title of Eurovision song contest with JI’ve looked Amir, the tube that goes to where their characters are singing loudly in your car.

The classics of the nineties

If Xavier Dolan covered in different styles and different eras, from the fifties with Mom most beautiful in the world Luis Mariano of I killed my mother, in the years sixty with a rebound in The mills of my heart Michel Legrand Tom at the farmit is mainly a question of inspiration of the great names that have marked their childhood in the years four-twenty-ten. Moby, Oasis, Sarah McLachlan, blink-182… Thehas there is a long list. In this way, the soundtrack of Mommy it is mostly made up of tubes of this decade, all gathered in a compilation, used by Steve, the main character of the movie.

It is also drawing in the film and television in this period that the pace of their films. Big fan of the series for teenagers of Roswell, discover Didowho sings the end credits of the program, and make use of your title White Flagalways in Mommy. At the close of My the life of John F. Donovan in the air Bitter Sweet Symphony the british group The Verve, Xavier Dolan returns the viewers to the famous end-of-Sex Intentions of Roger Kumble, teen movie cult of 1999, which featured Sarah Michelle Gellar, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillipe.

From pop to classical music

Beyond the great popular successes, the director also gives a talk about his love for classical music, which brings a breath of epic and dramatic in their movies. Therefore, Richard Wagner and johann Sebastian Bach have nice flights to Imaginary Loves, while the works of Ludwig van Beethoven and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, along with the tubes people of Laurence Anyway.

It is inspired by the classical composer Franz Schubert as the composer Jean-Michel Blais designed, at the request of the director of the film, the soundtrack of Matthias & Maxime. Rather rare in the cinema, most of the music was created before the beginning of the film. “Jand was trying things out, it was not a decision he liked, and that I was leaving with. He was playing on the shelf, dialoguait that are recorded and that was going to do his editing of this piece.”, as explained by the composer AlloCiné in may of 2019. While the piano notes replace the words and the gestures of his two heroes, Xavier Dolan demonstrates, once more, the importance of the music in their ability to move and to tell stories.

