Obama, Lady Gaga and BTS invited to a graduation ceremony virtual on YouTube

The Americans denied graduation because of the coronavirus will have a consolation prize. YouTube announces a ceremony, virtual with the participation of several celebrities, among them the former presidential couple Barack and Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, and the group of K-Pop BTS. The live will take place on Saturday 6 June on the YouTube channel YouTube Originals.
“The graduation ceremony is a tradition which students and families are very attached. Because of the current state of the world, YouTube offers to inspire them with a ceremony virtual”, explains the platform in a press release sent to Variety.
Barack and Michelle Obama will be the heads of the posters of this event called “Dear Class of 2020” (“Dear promotion 2020”). They will give each of them a speech, just like Lady Gaga, BTS, Malala Yousafzai, the president of Google Sundar Pichai, the former secretary of Defense Robert Gates and former secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.
“Encouraging students”
Alicia Keys, Kelly Rowland, Kerry Washington, singers Chloe x Halle and Zendaya will also participate in the event. Musical performances are also expected for a virtual feast.
“We hope that by bringing together some remarkable speakers and influential, and by offering benefits to some of their favorite artists, we will encourage the students who have worked so hard to get there,” says YouTube.