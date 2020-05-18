Obituary: J. Lo: her daughter was going to publish a book to help lazy People



Emme, age 12, had accompanied her mother on stage, in the final of the Super Bowl last February. Image: Getty

The daughter of Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony, Emme, is going to release a book for children about the power of prayer. The young girl of 12 years will soon unveil “Lord Help Me”, his book that explains to young readers how faith can help in everyday life.

The girl reveals that she got the idea to write this book by praying to save his creatures favorite from extinction: the lazy. “In school, I learned a lot about the lazy and discovered that they are threatened with extinction, so I started to pray for them in the evening, said Emme in a press release. I wrote this book to help raise funds for save the lazy, while teaching the other children how we can pray and ask for help, two things that they comfort me a lot.”

Jennifer Lopez shares her pride

Following this announcement, the famous mom of Emme has expressed his pride on Instagram. “So proud of my little coconut Emme, as she shares her own daily prayers in his first book, “LORD HELP ME”! This book will provide families with a way to embrace the peace and power of faith daily,” wrote Jennifer Lopez next to a photo of Emme with her book.

“Lord Help Me” will be available on September 29.

Cover Media