Oblivion on the TFX : what age gap between Tom Cruise and his female partners ? – Actus Ciné

Oblivion is aired tonight on TFX. Tom Cruise and his partner on the screen, Olga Kurylenko have a 17 years gap. The opportunity to return to the age differences between the actor and his female partners…

2077.Jack Harper (Tom Cruise) is in charge of safety and repair drones at high altitudes of what remains of the Earth (devastated after a war against aliens). While he should soon join the rest of the survivors in a space colony, he saves a mysterious unknown (Olga Kurylenko), which triggers a chain of events, calling into question its certainties.

At the time of the release of the film, Joseph Kosinski (2013), multi-media make the same finding : the age of the partners on the screen of Tom Cruise decreases as the actor gets older. In Oblivion, 17 years separate Tom Cruise (born 1962) and Olga Kurylenko (born in 1979). A gap that reveals the place of women in the film industry.

Paramount Pictures Olga Kurylenko and Tom Cruise



The site Vulture analyzed the differences of age between Tom Cruise and his female partners on screen. Thus, if in the 1980s, the actor shared the poster with actresses often older than him (Shelley Long has 13 years of more in American Teenagers, Rebecca De Mornay,1 year of more in Risky Business, Kelly McGillis, is 5 years his senior in Top Gun), then things evolved.

The 1990s have seen rubbing shoulders with the actresses of his age or almost : Emmanuelle Béart in Mission : Impossible, Demi Moore in The men of honor or Jeanne Tripplehorn in The Firm.

But it is from the beginning of the years 2000, with Mission: Impossible II (where he gave the reply to Thandie Newton, ten years his junior) and Vanilla Sky (with Penélope Cruz and Cameron Diaz, who were respectively twelve and ten years younger than he is), that these age discrepancies have begun to emerge. They then became both more recurrent and more meaningful in the 2010s, a decade in which Tom Cruise has focused largely on the blockbusters.

For proof, after Oblivion, the actor has starred alongside Emily Blunt in Edge Of Tomorrow, Rebecca Ferguson in Mission Impossible 5 : Rogue Nation and Mission Impossible – Fallout, Cobie Smulders in Jack Reacher : Never Go Back, Sofia Boutella in The Mummy (2017) or Sarah Wright in Barry Seal : American Traffic : five actresses born in the early 1980s, which have each about 20 years younger than him.

But Tom Cruise is unfortunately just one example among many others because it seems to be recognised that in Hollywood, actors over the age of 50 (Will Smith, Nicolas Cage, Johnny Depp, Liam Neeson, Fri Affleck… ) must seduce actresses under the age of 40 years…