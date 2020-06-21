OBSERVATION: All the new features of Fortnite in season 3

Several players are concerned of the dynamics of the recent changes added to Fortnite battle royale in the season 3. The flood has literally swept the world. The news of the arrival of Aquaman in the game has also done the same. In the midst of all this, there are several things that may have been overlooked.

Thanks to a video timely made by Top5Gaming, we have now a complete idea of the new stuff. Although it is important to remember that the controller aim-assist is still a big problem, Epic has fixed other things. They have always paid attention to everything that the community asked for.

This season has perhaps been the most long in anticipation of the Epic, so that has had to deliver plenty of time. This is what they have done, and then some with some interesting news as the case of Aquaman. Even Jason Momoa himself has placed in your history of Instagram. Anyway, let’s take a look at all that we have lost in the season 3 Fortnite.

Everything you need to know about Fortnite Season 3

Therefore, in regards to the new features, season 3 has seen several add. The killer shark is believed to be one of the first things – that can be a bit tricky. Death is in the need of a large quantity of ammunition, and that can withstand a lot of damage.

Of course, that can be used as the vehicle if you take the bait on the fishing rod. However, be careful, as they are extremely dangerous. It is necessary to pay attention to the music of Jaws, because it is a warning trigger before that a shark will not attack you.

Whirlpool – this feature of the game will help you to re-deploy the glider if you immerse yourself in a. In the same way, the Fungus Friend is hard to find, but if you do, and make sure you follow the steps correctly. This fungus will eventually follow you, and you charge with a shield as a constant.

Modification of the pool of loot and weapons

Legendary weapons this season will be new. They include – the pitcher without bottom of the Ocean, the gun of Jules Glider, the assault rifle of the Ocean Burst shotgun Kit, the initiator of the shock wave Kit. The shotgun load had replaced the shotgun. This has been the center of many debates.

Another weapon is very expected it was the the flare Gun. Leaks suggest that soon to be introduced, but their function remains speculative. Some weapons, like the Sniper rifle removed, the minigun and the sniper heavy have jumped.

The inclusion of new consumables, including a series of new forms of cure, is going to change the dynamics a lot. The addition of Aquaman, sharks, cars, and new rifles, called to celebrate the efforts of Epic to reshape the game. What do you think of the season 3?