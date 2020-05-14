Ocean’s 8 : Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna… focus on the eight braqueuses – Actus Ciné

Spotlight on braqueuses professional Ocean’s 8, a place of honour, in custom clips. Images.

Warner Bros. France

Has two months of its release, Ocean’s 8 reveals a little more with a burst of videos devoted to the braqueuses. If we know that Debbie Ocean, the sister of Danny (George Clooney), has brought together eight casseuses the top flight, it does not ignore, yet Lou, Daphne, Amita, Tammy, Constance, Eight Ball or Pink, which are the shock team. To remedy this, the studio has brought online a clip-by-character, to discover below.

Sandra Bullock is Debbie Ocean

Cate Blanchett is Lou

Anne Hathaway is Daphne Kluger

Mindy Kaling is Amita

Sarah Paulson is Tammy

Awkwafina is Constance

Rihanna is Nine Ball

Helena Bonham Carter is Pink

Let us remember that this ‘opus’, signed by Gary Ross, is not a reboot but rather an independent history of the saga Ocean. Here, the gang of girls is on a mission to put the hand on a necklace coveted and confuse a jeweler heinous. Case scheduled for June 13 in French cinemas.

The trailer for the film