Ocean’s 8 : Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna… focus on the eight braqueuses – Actus Ciné

Spotlight on braqueuses professional Ocean’s 8, a place of honour, in custom clips. Images.
Has two months of its release, Ocean’s 8 reveals a little more with a burst of videos devoted to the braqueuses. If we know that Debbie Ocean, the sister of Danny (George Clooney), has brought together eight casseuses the top flight, it does not ignore, yet Lou, Daphne, Amita, Tammy, Constance, Eight Ball or Pink, which are the shock team. To remedy this, the studio has brought online a clip-by-character, to discover below.
Sandra Bullock is Debbie Ocean
Cate Blanchett is Lou
Anne Hathaway is Daphne Kluger
Mindy Kaling is Amita
Sarah Paulson is Tammy
Awkwafina is Constance
Rihanna is Nine Ball
Helena Bonham Carter is Pink
Let us remember that this ‘opus’, signed by Gary Ross, is not a reboot but rather an independent history of the saga Ocean. Here, the gang of girls is on a mission to put the hand on a necklace coveted and confuse a jeweler heinous. Case scheduled for June 13 in French cinemas.
