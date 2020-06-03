Ocean’s Eleven on Netflix : 10 things you never knew may not be on the trilogy of movies-turn – Actus Ciné

“Ocean’s Eleven” and its two sequels are available on Netflix. Focus on 10 things you never knew may not be on the famous trilogy of films turning.

THE REMAKE Of A FILM OF the 60’s WITH SINATRA…

Ocean’s Eleven is a remake of The Unknown of Las Vegas (Ocean’s 11 in VO), released in 1961. Directed by Lewis Milestone (in the West nothing new), this film turning together on the screen, Frank Sinatra, Joey Bishop, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr. and Peter Lawford, member of the Rat Pack, famous troupe of entertainers from the Las Vegas of the 60’s. The history : onze long-time friends, having fought together during the Second World War decide to steer the course of the same night, five of the biggest casinos in the city of the game. Has their head, Danny Ocean, played by Sinatra.

CAMÉOS AND WINK

Angie Dickinson and Henry Silva, who appeared in the credits of The Unknown of Las Vegas, make a small appearance in the Ocean’s Eleven directed by Steven Soderbergh. In fact, one can distinguish them in the crowd scenes in the casino. Soderbergh is also another nod to the original film by filming the casino Desert Inn, which served as the backdrop to the version of the 1960s. These are specifically images of the demolition of the gaming facility in 2001, which are visible on the screen.

BRUCE WILLIS COULD HAVE PLAYED DANNY OCEAN !

Originally, the role of Linus Caldwell (Matt Damon) was intended to Mark Wahlberg, but the latter preferred to keep the star of the Planet of the Apes Tim Burton. The roles of the brothers Virgil and Turk Malloy, played by Casey Affleck and Scott Caan, would have regard to them could be played by Luke and Owen Wilson, while Frank Catton (Bernie Mac) could be interpreted by Danny Glover. Finally, and most importantly, Danny Ocean did was originally supposed to not be camped by George Clooneybut by… Bruce Willis ! The latter has not got the role but is however an appearance blink of an eye in Ocean’s Twelve.

DON CHEADLE ANGRY… AND NOT CREDITED !

Don Cheadle, who is nevertheless part of the “eleven” ofOcean’s Elevenis not credited in the credits of the feature film. An absence that is the result of a fallout between the actor and the production. Cheadle was interested in the effect that, on the poster, his name is placed above the title, alongside George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Matt Damon. A request that was denied, which prompted the actor to ask purely and simply that his name appears nowhere. But the discord didn’t last very long : Don Cheadle will indeed be credited above the title for Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s 13.

A SPIN-OFF IN 2018

In 2018, a spin-off female of the saga, Ocean’s sees the light of day. Entitled Ocean’s 8, it is led by Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway and Rihanna. Directed by Gary Ross, this film braqueuses benefits from the presence wink of the stars of the trilogy, in the person of Elliott Gould (Reuben Tishkoff), and Shaobo Qin (Yen).

A SEX SYMBOL WHO ARE GLUTTONS !

In Ocean’s Eleventhe character of Rusty Ryan, played by Brad Pitthas a hell of a particularity : it is all the time eating ! This is the american actor who, one day, as he was hungry and was talking with his mouth full to the director Steven Soderbergh, has submitted the idea of this character trait to say the least, confusing.

BRUCE WILLIS AND JULIA ROBERTS IN THEIR OWN ROLES : SECOND !

In Ocean’s Twelve, Bruce Willis and Julia Roberts makes a small appearance in their own roles. This is the second time that the two hollywood stars “embody” them together on screen, twelve years after The Player Robert Altman.

A FRENCH CASTING

Ocean’s Twelve brand the very first experience of hollywood Vincent Cassel, who plays François Toulour, the right hand man of Andy Garcia, a character that he will find to Ocean’s 13. “I was following the work of Vincent for some time now, and I found it really exciting”says Steven Soderbergh. “As soon as we started writing, I told everyone that it was him that I wanted to Toulour. I had the feeling that he would soon have his place in this set and that he would have no difficulty to work with us. This was confirmed. Everyone was instantly attached to Vincent and has enjoyed his humour and his intelligence.”

NO LUCK FOR GEORGE CLOONEY

Between two shots, the stars of the trilogy did not hesitate to play for real in the casinos. If luck was smiling rather Brad Pitt and Matt Damonthis was not the case for George Clooneythat would have lost 25 bets on blackjack !

SHOOTING PARIS

The filming ofOcean’s Eleven took place exclusively in the United States. But a part of one ofOcean’s Twelve took place in Europe, and notably Paris. Some of the scenes were filmed at the Gare du Nord and in the corridors of the Sorbonne, in the presence of Brad Pitt, George Clooney and Matt Damon.

