OCS : 5 movies that make them nostalgic of the 90 – Actus Ciné

JFK (1992)

Oliver Stone sign for a film which was much criticized at its release and follows the work of attorney Jim Garrison (Kevin Costner) who questioned the official version according to which Lee Harvey Oswald is the only one guilty of the assassination of John F. Kennedy. The more the film advances, the more Garrison discovers a conspiracy fomented by the CIA, the FBI and the Pentagon and the more he feels his life threatened. Stone directed a film short, documented, and the actors deliver performances crazy with monologues amazing. The power of JFK does not bind, it looks. A political film, and engaged in the quest of truth, a wooden are made of the masterpieces.

Dead or alive (1995)

This western light shade signed by Sam Raimi based on a tournament of duels which are also involved Sharon Stone, Gene Hackman, Russell Crowe and a young Leonardo DiCaprio. Dead or alive also has a twist quite well led and offers a duel highlights of the film thanks to the process of setting the scene that he chooses to show what is the outcome. And that we will not disclose here. A film of pure entertainment and in a good mood stamped 90s !

Pulp Fiction (1994)

After the kick test Reservoir Dogs (read below), Quentin Tarantino offers three stories woven together and mounted on the disorder to form a film. As the title suggests, the filmmaker is inspired by magazines, pulp, known for their violence exacerbated. To this he adds his innate sense of dialogue and repartee for a story of mobsters stakeholders conducted at a frantic pace. Brilliantly written and set to music, Pulp Fiction is accompanied by a mise en scene inspired who has not taken a ride, and translated love, unfailing his director for the film and its actors, from John Travolta to Bruce Willis, passing by Samuel L. Jackson. Has see and review.

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

First feature film by Quentin Tarantino, Reservoir Dogs helps to launch the new wave of independent cinema american, showing that a small budget can serve artistic pretensions. Here, the film starts after the action and offers before and after-steering, and its consequences. Gone are the politically correct, hello the graphic violence and verbal abuse, black humor and the baroque. In summary : the american film director comes up with a “movie slap”, a casting new heads or heads known at that time on the decline and a intelligence formal ate his lovers bulimic digested and presented in a new style of cinema. At that time, a part of the audience interprets that the film will now have to reckon with Tarantino. And she was not mistaken.

A night in hell (1996)

Written by Quentin Tarantino, this film could be divided into two parts. The first, a classic film, “after-break” and then a second, which pushed the plot into something completely different. Has the achievement, Robert Rodriguez is in his element with this story is extremely violent and the tone light. The future make-up of The Walking Dead, Greg Nicotero is in the party, like the one in Evil Dead 2, Robert Kurtzman, who also wrote the treatment that served as a basis for the scenario of Tarantino. All with a tribute to Fred Williamson. Add in the casting of George Clooney, Tarantino, Harvey Keitel, Salma Hayek, Danny Trejo or Juliette Lewis and more to ask ?!

