OCS : 8 musical films that make you want to sing and dance – Actus Ciné

In this period of containment, and (re)discover 8 musical films, of the “8 women” by François Ozon in “Let’s Dance” with Rayane Bensetti, that should make you want to push the furniture, and sing and dance !

Eight women (2002)

How can you resist the charm of the film 8 women ? The film by François Ozon, with its distribution ultra-prestigious (Fanny Ardant Catherine Deneuve), manages to mix several genres with taste and fantasy : the musical, with its fabulous occasions interpreted brilliantly by these 8 women, the film of investigation, and a pastiche of the comedy of the boulevard. The starting point takes place in the 50s, at the time of Christmas celebration, in a large bourgeois house. But a tragedy occurs : the master of the house is found murdered… A delicacy to be enjoyed without moderation which is also a great tribute to the actresses.

I’m not there (2007)

Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Ben Whishaw, Heath Ledger, Richard Gere, Marcus Carl Franklin… Pick 6 actresses and actors to portray Bob Dylan in 6 facets, it was necessary to dare, Todd Haynes has done it ! I’m not there is a biopic rare and the bias which is original, which invites us to a journey through the ages of the folk singer, at once poet, prophet, outlaw, fake, an actor, a martyr and a “Born Again”. All are involved in sketching a portrait of this american icon permanently elusive.

Cotton Club (1985)

With Cotton Club, the great film director Francis Ford Coppola (The Godfather) is interested in the time of prohibition in the United States, which has led to a wave of violence on America. In 1919, in New York, the famous cabaret “Cotton Club”, the underworld, the politicians and the stars of the moment to taste the forbidden pleasures. A dancer black and a trumpeter, white are washed away in a storm, where love and ambition played out on the rhythm of tap, jazz… and sub-machine guns.

A star is born (1937)

In the mood for a great classic in technicolor ? Let yourself be tempted by A star is born, film dating back to 1937. Its plot takes us to Hollywood : it follows Esther Blodgett, who dream of breaking through to Hollywood. While she is a waitress in a reception she meets the gaze of the actor Norman Maine, who introduced the world to the seventh item The opportunity also to discover a film that has inspired several remakes, including, recently, the famous A Star is born, and with Bradley Cooper, and Lady Gaga.

The wizard of oz (1946)

And if you are taking advantage of the confinement to finally discover (or rediscover) this classic among the classics that will delight the whole family ? This classic, The Wizard of oz, this musical comedy follows Dorothy, a young orphan, living with her aunt and uncle. Everything would be better if the teacher only hated not his dog. It was then that Dorothy had a dream where she is transported to the magical realm of the Munchkin, in search of his dog. The Munchkin are dwarves protected by the good fairy of the North but threatened by the wicked witch of the West. To find her dog, Dorothy must steal the red shoes of the bad fairy and go see the wizard of Oz, in her palace of Emerald.

Nico, 1988 (2018)

Ex-muse of the Velvet Underground, more commonly known by the name of Nico, check out Nico 1988 devoted the last years of the idol rock Christa Päffgen, worn by the actress Danish Trine Dyrholm, in a film taking the form of a road movie between Paris, Prague, Nuremberg, Manchester, and the roman shore.

Shut Up and Play the Piano (2018)

Piano maestro ! Enter in the abundant universe of Chilly Gonzales with Shut Up and Play the Piano, is a film interesting to the showman, a performer, a composer and a virtuoso pianist, navigating between rap, electro and the piano. This artist’s eccentric multiplied the collaborations with, among others, Feist, Jarvis Cocker, Peaches, Daft Punk and Drake. Shut Up and Play the Piano you can follow the career of Chilly Gonzales and plunges us into the duality between the Man and the Artist, where the doubt and megalomania are the 2 sides of the same coin.

Let’s dance (2019)

Want a romcom that makes beautiful dance ? Check out Let’s Dance ! Rayane Bensetti ignites the floor of the first realization of Ladislas Chollat. It follows Joseph, a passionate dancer of hip-hop, which will integrate the crew parisian a famous breaker, to try to win an international competition in hip-hop. But nothing will go as planned… Dance, romance, and music in this film that will appeal particularly to young audiences.

