Peter, a computer scientist in the life morose, finds himself propelled into a great game of track designed by a secret society. This is the tone loco of this series signed by Jason Segel (Marshall in How I Met Your Mother), where you will meet different characters in search of meaning in their lives. Get ready for a fictional very conceptual, but not devoid of charm, a nice gallery of actors (Sally Field, Andre 3000, Richard E. Grant).

On the 24th of July Amazon Prime.