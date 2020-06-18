OCS release of the series “Love Life” with Anna Kendrick

Official broadcaster of the contents of HBO in France, OCS will propose to its subscribers season 1 of “Love of Life” as of 9 July, a series launched on the streaming platform of the american channel, HBO, Max, on the 27th of may last.

Therefore, it seems reasonable to think that, for the moment, the AO will be well on the way for HBO to offer his original designs for viewers French. Embodied by Anna Kendrick, the Love of Life is an anthology of ten episodes which follows the love life of Darby, a young new yorker. Each episode focuses on a relationship, in particular, of the first love to the last man in her life.

There is No doubt that fans of the application of the meetings can be found in some of the situations experienced by the character of Anna Kendrick. A special mention to Zoë Chao, irresistible in the role of the best friend. A romantic comedy well.

