OCS release of the series of the Life the Love with Anna Kendrick

A romantic comedy which premiered in the U.S. on the platform HBO Max.

It is known that in France, the content of HBO are offered to us in the channels of OCS. It seems that this will also be the case with the programs of the new platform HBO Max. In any case, the first original creation of the transmission network, The Love Of Lifewill well and truly landed in France on OCS. The French group announced today that it will present in us, from the 9 of July and in a linear way, this romantic comedy led by Anna Kendrick. We have the right to two 30-minute episodes each Thursday night. The first season consists of 10 episodes.

Visible in the united States since the 27th of may, and has already been renewed for a second season The Love Of Life it is an anthology, each season will trace the pursuit of a different protagonist in search of love. Each episode of the half hour will tell the story of a romantic relationship of the main character, in this case, Darby, played by Anna Kendrickwe are going to continue their first strike of lightning to the last man with whom she will share her life.

The series is produced by Paul Feig and written by Sam Boyd and the showrunneuse Bridget Bedard.