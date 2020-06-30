OCS : series and movies to watch in July 2020 : the Love of Life, the Future Man, I can destroy you… – News from the Series

Spend the summer at OCS with invisible programs. In July, subscribers will be able to discover “Love Life”, an original series with Anna Kendric, and find Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”) in the thriller Phillip Noyce “Above suspicion”.

Unpublished

JULY 5, : Future Man Of The Season 3 Comedy / science-fiction

To the end of this season, sentenced to death for the crime of time, Josh, the Tiger, the Wolf, and continue sailing for the time being, to avoid being captured, while trying to fix the mess they have caused during their many trips through time. This comedy unconventional, with Josh Hutcherson, Eliza Coupe, and Derek Wilson should delight fans of the genre.

JULY 9 : The Love Of Life – Season 1 Anthology / romance

The series anthology, The Love Of Life interested every season in the sentimental journey of a character. And each episode is dedicated to one of his relatives. Anna Kendrick plays Darby Carter, the protagonist of this first season. Your first love story of the last man with whom she is going to share his life with, subscribers will have to see how people have found that have influenced the person she has become. The action starts in 2012, the year in which the young new yorker, a guide museum, in a club meeting of Augie (Jin Ha), a man with the beam is immediate. If OCS Max distribute, as of this date, two episodes each Thursday, the entire season will be available from the day J of the platform of the application.

Always by diffusion

I Can Destroy – Season 1 (US+24) Drama

Perry Mason – Season 1 (US+24) Drama / police

Group search of Season 3 of the Comedy / drama

The trackers – Season 1 (US+24) Thriller / action

They come back

JULY 2, The White Queen of the Mini-series Historical Drama

England, 1464 : in order to determine who will become the King of England, the houses of York and Lancaster are facing in the “War of the Roses”. Dubbed the “kingmaker”, the earl of Warwick, was taken to the throne of the young Edward IV ; but he had not foreseen that it was going to fall hopelessly in love with the Lancaster, Elizabeth Woodville, whom he married in secret…

JULY 2, : The White Princess – Mini-series (cont.) Historical Drama

In 1485, the princess Elizabeth of York married Henry Tudor (Henry VII) in the hope of putting an end to the war of the two roses that is destroying the country. England is a single, but the marriage is quickly put in danger by the families of the two spouses who are trying each one to relinquish power.

Starz Jodie Comer, the psychopath sassy “the Murder of Eva”, in “the White Princess”.



In the application

Westworld – Season 1 to 3 Thriller / science-fiction

The Plot Against America – Season 1 Drama / science-fiction

Insecure – Seasons 1 to 4 Comedy

Devils – Season 1 Drama / thriller

Soon in OCS

In August, subscribers will have the right to Lovecraft Country. Produced by Jordan Peele and J. J. Abrams, this adaptation of the novel by Matt Ruff will lead us to be with Atticus Black (Jonathan Majors) launched in a road trip in the search for her missing father, in America’s segregationist from the 1950s. During the fall, they follow The Third Day, with Jude Law and Naomie Harris on a mysterious island with strange rituals, of the Industry, offering an immersion exciting in the world of finance through the eyes of vingtenaires ambitious, and ultimately The Ruin, with Nicole Kidman in the role of a therapist who discovers that her husband is not who she thought.

The major movies to come

JULY 1 : Above Suspicion

JULY 1 : Spider-Man, Far From Home

3 JULY : Bigfoot Junior

JULY 6 : The Lorax

JULY 9 : Guy

JULY 12 : Wild

JULY 13 : Maya the bee 2, games of honey

JULY 14 : Bastille Day

JULY 15 : the Men in Black: the International

16 JULY : Lola and her brothers and sisters

JULY 22 : Happy retirement

JULY 23 : The good intentions

JULY 24 : The flight of Ploé

27 JULY : Ozzy, the great escape

JULY 29 : The Incredible adventure of Beautiful