OCS : the films and series to see of 18 to 24 April : Men in Black: International, Devils, Detroit… – Actus Ciné

Men in Black: International with Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth, the new series, Devils with Patrick Dempsey, Detroit Kathryn Bigelow… 10 movies and series to watch on OCS from 18 to 24 April.

MOVIES

BECASSINE !

Bruno Podalydès with Emeline Bayart, Karin Viard, Denis Podalydès…

Bruno Podalydès adapted to turn the famous cartoon by Caumery and Émile-Joseph-Porphyre Pinchon (after the film by Pierre Caron in 1940 and the animated film Snipe, the treasure viking, directed by Philippe Vidal (2001)). The actress Emeline Bayart lends her traits to the heroine of brittany. Snipe ! becomes the nanny of Loulotte, a small baby is adopted by the marquise de Grand-Air. A breath for joyful reign in the castle. But for how long ? The debts accumulate, and the arrival of a puppeteer Greek unreliable will not arrange. But it is without counting on Snipe, which will prove time and again that she is the woman of the situation.

On OCS Max, Monday, 20 April at 20h40

DETROIT

Kathryn Bigelow with John Boyega, Will Poulter, Algee Smith…

Latest film by the director oscar winner for Deminers, Kathryn Bigelow, Detroit, tells of the infamous riots that took place in Detroit July 23, 1967, while the Vietnam war is seen as an intervention of neo-colonial, and that the segregation is in full swing. No one under 12 years old during its theatrical release, the feature-length film worn by John Boyega, Will Poulter, Algee Smith or Jack Reynor tells the story of the nightmare experienced by the customers of the Algiers Motel. While the climate is insurgency for the past two days, gun shots are heard in the middle of the night near a base of the national Guard. The security forces surrounded the motel where seem to come the detonations. Scorning any proceedings, the police submit a handful of hotel guests to an interrogation sadistic to extort their confessions.

On OCS Shock, Tuesday, 21 April at 20h40

MEN IN BLACK: THE INTERNATIONAL

F. Gary Gray, with Tessa Thompson, Chris Hemsworth, Liam Neeson…

Thor and the Valkyrie are left to hunt the aliens ! In Men in Black : International, Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth embody the agents M and H, the new generation of (Wo)Men in black. In this adventure made by F. Gary Gray (the Fast & the Furious 8, Turning to the Italian), they address the most significant threat they have encountered to this day : a mole within the organization Men In Black.

On OCS Max, Wednesday, 22 April at 20h40

DISCOUNT

From Louis-Julien Petit with Olivier Barthelemy, Corinne Masiero, Pascal Demolon…

Discount is the first feature film of Louis-Julien Petit (The Invisible). In this social comedy of the employees of a Hard Discount secretly create their own ” Discount alternative “, recovering products that should have been wasted in order to fight against the introduction of ticket machines that threatened their jobs. Film citizen, tender and funny.

On OCS City, Wednesday, 22 April at 20h40

WITHOUT PITY

Sung-hyun Byun with Kyung-Gu Sol, Si-wan Yim, Kim Hie-won,…

Presented in a session of midnight at the Cannes film Festival in 2017, Without pity is a thriller Korean full action. Jae-ho, who dream of gang leader, made the law in prison with other inmates. But his authority is challenged with the arrival of Hyun-su, a newcomer. With a realization of the dreadful efficacy, the film connects the action scenes are spectacular.

On OCS Shock, Thursday, April 23, 20h40

BRIGHTBURN: The CHILD OF the EVIL

From David Yarovesky with Elizabeth Banks, David Denman, Jackson A. Dunn..

This horror film, no one under 12 years old in its theatrical release, revisits the myth of Superman except that here the adopted child is evil. Produced by James Gunn, director of Guardians of the galaxy, BrightBurn – The child of evil is written by Brian Gunn, younger brother of James, and his cousin Mark Gunn. Note that, Jackson A. Dunn, the interpreter of the young predator steering wheel has also played in Avengers : Endgame. He plays Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man, at the age of 12 years.

Available on-demand

SERIES

DEVILS – SEASON 1, EPISODE 1



Devils marks the return of Patrick Dempsey on the small screens. In this series of italy, the former Dr Mamour Grey's anatomy embodies Dominic Morgan, a trader, who will find himself challenged by his student Massimo Ruggiero (Alessandro Borghi), a brilliant trader from PHENYL, an american investment bank based in London. While he is in pole position to become Vice CEO, Massimo sees the post escape from him, for the benefit of another. Not feeling supported by Dominic, his mentor, Massimo, began to drop with the help of his team. He finds himself caught in the middle of a financial war, threatening the european economy.

On OCS Max, Saturday, 18 April at 20h40

WESTWORLD – SEASON 3, EPISODE 6 "DECOHERENCE"

RUN – SEASON 1, EPISODE 2

Second episode of Run the new series of Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) and Vicky Jones (Killing Eve). Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson, is found 15 years after being separated to flee together. But of what ?



On OCS City, Monday, April 20, at 22H10 INSECURE – SEASON 4, EPISODE 2 Related Post: James Gunn class Iron Man and Thor MCU Movie Trilogies

With Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis…

Second episode of the fourth season of the comedy Insecure. Now single and without a job, Issa is dedicated to a project that is dear to his heart, while Molly file the perfect love with Andrew and tries not to ruin everything.

On OCS City, Monday, 20 April at 22: 45

THE PLOT AGAINST AMERICA – SEASON 1, EPISODE 6

With Patrick Dempsey, Alessandro Borghi, Laia Costa…

On OCS City, Tuesday, 21 April at 20h40

