OCS : the program of July 2020

The summer is coming up quite well, with the arrival of great films, new seasons of the series, or a touching documentary stamp for HBO in the bouquet, which is available in the box of SFR. Here is our selection of the month of July at OCS !

02/07 : First Love – The Last Of The Yakuza

We started with a film that comes from Japan. Presented in the halls of the Hexagon at the beginning of the year, First Love : The Last Of The Yakuza coming this Thursday, July 2, 2020 for the first time on the small screen in French. Immerse yourself in the nightlife of Tokyo, where a boxer by the name of Leo falls under the spell of Monica, a callgirl addict…

While the second is involved in the trafficking of drugs, the two young lovers are going to spend the night in an attempt to escape the clutches of a crowd of enemies fell upon them. “A romantic comedy delirious way of Tarantino“as described The Hollywood Reporterto enjoy this evening at 20h40 sur OCS.

05/07 : the Future of Man, 3-season

The series comic-fantastic worn by Josh Hutcherson (aka Peeta in The Hunger Games) returns to the French exclusive in OCS ! Josh, the player in the present, always accompanied by the main characters of Biotic Wars that is closer to the reality of the future, the Tiger and the Wolf, invite you to explore the world through the ages. While the three companions are sentenced to death, they take flight and are going to try to repair the harm they have caused by their time travel… Well, the bad news is that this season 3 of The Future Of Man will it be the last. But the good thing is that she is going to be launched from the 5 of July next YEAR !

07/07 : Sounds of Denmark

It continues in the future, a little more this time, with a film in Danish. First realization of the call Ulaa Salim, Sounds of Denmark transports us in the year 2025, in Copenhagen, a year after a terrorist bombing still divides the country. In the Face of the rise of nationalism, the extreme right-wing party about to win the next general election, Zakaria, a young muslim man of 19 years of age, allows himself to be indoctrinated by an islamist cell. A portrait of the future of europe, which seems oh very well plausible, the setting of the dark and panting in addition to your strength. To discover the 7 of July, at 20h40, in OCS.

09/07 : The Love Of Life

THE series of events this month of July, in the bouquet. The Love Of Lifeit is the first original creation of the new platform of the american HBO Max. It is a series of anthology, which will be devoted to the romantic stories of a different character to each season. And is Anna Kendrick, who opened the ball, embodying a certain Darby Carter, we’re going to follow their first amoures for the encounter with the man of her life. Appeared on the small screen across the pond from the launch of the new streaming service, the end of the last month of may, the season 1 The Love Of Life lands in exclusivity in France in the year, with the first two episodes of 9 of July, by which establishes the pace for the next few weeks.

18/07 : Atlanta Missing and Murdered

It remains in the prestigious productions of HBO, but in a completely different genre. This is a documentary series which he also proposes to you to discover soon. One that brings us back to Atlanta at the end of the 1970s, while going through a terrible crisis. If the city had elected its first black mayor in the early part of this decade found herself, more than ever, prey to the divisions that are reflected in particular by a tragic event in the african-american community : the five episodes of this series-documentary return to the kidnapping and murder of 30 children and black youth in the capital of Georgia, between 1979 and 1981. A case that comes to see, after 40 years, the official re-opening of the investigation. To follow from July 18 in the OCS.

25/07 : Room 104

To finish off our selection, we offer you another series of anthology. Simply do not make their appearance on the small screen, and it is almost the same, on the contrary, to make him his farewell. Released exclusively in france in the year since its creation, Room 104 we will present its fourth and last chapter at the end of the month. With always to its place of action of this room is a typical american motel, we will say, therefore, that 12 new stories, a mixture of both, the characters and the scenarios, as many times as types. The casting, in particular, from this last visit : Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Kevin McKidd (Grey’s anatomy), Gary Cole (The Good Fight) or Kevin Nealon (Weeds). Quote from the 25 of July at OCS !

In addition to these programs, innovative not to be missed, we invite you to discover below that the reservation of OCS during the entire month of July. And find now the bouquet of flowers in your box SFR !

Sources : OCS, Allociné