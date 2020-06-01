OCS : what are the movies and tv shows to see in June 2020 ? – News Series

The month of June will not miss what’s new on OCS. Subscribers will be able to discover the troubling “I May Destroy You”) on the issue of consent, the reboot of “Perry Mason” worn by Matthew Rhys, and the more turbulent “Trackers”.

08 JUNE : I May Destroy You – Season 1 (US+24) Drama

Rewarded for his performance in Chewing Gum, Michaela Coel is back in the spotlight with I May Destroy You. Co-produced by the BBC and HBO, this film was a disturbing portrait of a young woman whose existence is turned upside down following a sexual assault. Constraint to live with this traumatic experience, Arabella embarks on a soul-searching and does not take long to question his career, his friends… and even his family.

22 JUNE : Perry Mason – Season 1 (US+24) Drama / police

Mainstay in of in series such as The Americans or Brothers & SistersMatthew Rhys has been chosen to lend his features to the lawyer immortalized on tv by Raymond Burr. This new version produced by Robert Downey Jr in person, we embarked on the Los Angeles of the 1930s. Haunted by the horror of the First world War, Perry Mason tries so hard to recover from his marriage broken. When the removal of a child goes wrong, the young man is seized of the matter and share in the quest for truth in a city fractured, plagued by crime and corruption.

27 JUNE : Trackers – Season 1 (US+24) Thriller / action

Televised Adaptation of the best seller Deon Meyer, Trackers is an action series brought to the screen by Robert Thorogood. Cape town to South Africa where Lemmer, a bodyguard highly qualified in past violent criminal, enjoys a peaceful retirement. When a rich farmer calls for his help to get out a couple of rhinos from Zimbabwe to protect them from a run, the former special Forces has a hard time saying no. Very quickly, he finds himself exposed to the machinations of the CIA, to the harm of organized crime, diamond smuggling and a terrorist plot of international scope.

Among the innovations to come, The Third Day, with Jude Law and Naomie Harris on a mysterious island with strange rituals, or Cheyenne and Lola, a OCS Originals mode western contemporary signed by Virginie Brac. Subscribers will also be able to follow as soon as this summer, Lovecraft Country, produced by J. J. Abrams and Jordan Peele. In this adaptation of the novel by Matt Ruff, Atticus Black (Jonathan Majors), we will embark in a road trip in search of her missing father, in America’s segregationist 1950s.

