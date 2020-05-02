Ode to the coat, camel by Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence is a new woman. Here it is, in fact, stripped of its trappings of girl next door, a franchise film that was no more recipe (she played Mystique in the saga X-Men) and freshly married to the gallery owner american Cooke Maroney. Such upheavals deserved a change of pace. Between late November and early December, the actress has posted several times in the streets of New York in a modern wardrobe, signed by designers sharp. Proenza Schouler, The Row, Rosetta Getty, Vince, Michael Kors… The cream of the cream of american fashion, preferred by the New York city stylish. All in shades of brown and materials cocoons, the new dressing Jennifer Lawrence did in nothing to envy to the stylish women of the Upper East Side, always followers of the ” less is more “. Shown in a stylish coat, camel, that the actress wears in all the sauces (even the hollow of the arm).