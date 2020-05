Halle Berry, Cameron Diaz, Rosario Dawson, Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie… in a fist fight. Does this sound strange ? Little explanation : they are not fighting” for real “but at a distance. One hits the camera, the other, to her home, pretended to receive the blow, and make it to another, and so on. Amazing, isn’t it ? Initiated by the stuntwoman Zoë Bell, these actresses demonstrate that a woman can be extremely strong. It is better not to provoke !