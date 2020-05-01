Of Dr. Dre to Kery James Charles Aznavour, the French singer favorite rappers

It has been through the ages, never to go out of fashion. This is undoubtedly the strength of Charles Aznavour. “It speaks to all generations,” said MC Solaar, interviewed on Europe 1 during the special edition dedicated to the death of the legendary singer.

In 2008, Kery James et Charles Aznavour appeared accomplices on the board of the issuance Evening dress Michel Drucker to interpret the new song from the rapper, In the shadow of show business. For the first time, the master of the French variety associated to an artist of a new kind.

Charles Aznavour has always shown a great curiosity for the music he said “new”. “The French song is made of texts, explained the singer Paris in 2008. We don’t have music, we have not invented any rate, we have always taken those of others. It is thus necessary to bring into our family those who work the text. It is a huge family, an amalgam great: there is Piaf, Trenet, of course. But also people like Grand Corps Malade, and all the others who arrive. It is necessary that the rap varies his themes, he gets to say something other than the revolt and protest.”

“He was interested in the company and had been hanging out with young people,” says today’s MC Solaar who has met the interpreter ofTake me so while he was visiting an apartment whose owner was no other than Mr. Charles Aznavour. Before to commend the commitment of Charles Aznavour and his willingness to pass on his experience to young artists: “I saw him look at what is happening in the society and attend the young. As if he wanted to pave the road so that people do not have the difficulties he has had.”

Charles Aznavour in Paris in 2008

For Aznavour, the rappers were the “worthy heirs of the poets”. And they have paid back his admiration. Several of them, including the United States, have borrowed from the “sounds” in their titles. In 1998, the collective of French rap Ideal J resumes for example, the instrumental of the Two Pigeons on the title Evitez. A year later, Dr. Dr., monument of american rap, sample the title Because you believe of Aznavour in his hit song What’s the difference. In the years 2000, Sniper resumes The Mamma in his piece Aketo Solo.

Like Kery James, the slameur Grand Corps Malade has also had the chance to work with Charles Aznavour in 2015 on the title You are, therefore I learn.

I hate to spend for an old fart Charles Aznavour in the book “All Aznavour”

The journalist Bertrand Medical explained this passion that the artist in the seventy-year career covered all styles of music in his book All Aznavour (Ed. First). “When I was young, people used to say that jazz was a music of wild, he explained to Charles Aznavour. I supported the yé-yé thinking that it was going to lead to something. Now, there’s the rap. I’m not saying that I like everything, but I want to understand. I don’t want to be a stranger to what is happening in the world of music. I refuse to be late and I hate to spend for an old fart.” And he admitted, in 2014, his desire to do a duet with Stromae. It is true that the star belgian had paid indirect tribute by naming one of his songs, Great.

An entire generation of rappers now pays tribute to Charles Aznavour. Oxmo Puccino, Stomy Bugsy, Black M, Passi, they are all very affected by the disappearance of their idol of the French variety.

