Of Gignac I don’t remember the Mexico-France, not model: Óscar Pérez

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico city / 19.04.2020 17:53:08





While football is still on pause for the coronavirus, on television revived the Mexico-France World cup 2010 with Óscar Pérez as special guest as he was the goalkeeper of the Tricolor in that historic 2-0 victory, but the Rabbit did not remember to André-Pierre Gignac that night in south Africaalthough today’s figure of Tigers itself was.

In one of his interventions, the former player was questioned about the great career that Gignac has done in our country since 2015 to date, but it was then that the goalkeeper admitted that it places him or remember in that encounter.

“The truth not remember that you were in that World, with all respect. Here he has made a huge career with the Tigers, but I don’t remember playing against Mexico“well,” said the emblem of Cruz Azul and Pachuca in the transmission of TUDN.

Gignac came to hand against Mexico

The June 17, 2010, Mexico defeated France with goals from Javier Hernandez and Cuauhtemoc Blanco in the second time, when precisely André-Pierre Gignac came to hand by Nicolas Anelkaalthough the participation of today’s top scorer for Tigers was very discreet, as well as the entire French national team that was eliminated in the Group Stage.