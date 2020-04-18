of the dozens of stars in the poster for the benefit concert organized by Lady Gaga

This is a great concert that is reminiscent of the Live Aid Concert, which was held in 1985 stars such as Queen, U2, Elton John… to combat the famine in Ethiopia.

In the night from Saturday to Sunday, many international stars are expected to be also at the rendezvous, but confined to the home, for the show organised by the organisation Global Citizen in collaboration with the world health Organization (WHO) and singer Lady Gaga. This event, called “One World : Together at Home” was imagined as “a moment of global unity in the fight against the Covid-19”, according to his boss Hugh Evans.

Nearly eight hours of live

Among the stars expected are Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Celine Dion, Elton John, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder. Global Citizen has not yet provided details on the terms and conditions of the appearance of each of the artists.

ud83dudea8BIG NEWS: We’ve just announced MORE ARTISTS for One World: #TogetherAtHome, including @JLo, @Oprah, @taylorswift13, and more. Tune in on April 18 to join the fight against the COVID-19 crisis: https://t.co/UiNeGUFpKd pic.twitter.com/cIcDu6zsTd — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 14, 2020

An event long six hours, streaming, will precede the broadcast in the first part of the evening the highlight of the show, with a series of stars such as Christine and the Queens, Samuel L. Jackson and the female soccer player, Megan Rapinoe.

Global Citizen also wants the event to be a “rallying cry” to support charitable associations at the local level. The organization also intends to urge donors and governments to support the WHO in its response to the coronavirus, and claims to have raised $ 35 million for this purpose. “We live in a time really important, during which people wonder if they become more isolationists, or citizens of the world,” said Hugh Evans.

Is it that I close my borders or is it that I’m worried about the health systems of the people at the other end of the planet ? I think the Covid-19 we learned that a disease somewhere can become a disease everywhere.”

This concert overall support to the WHO is heavy with meaning at a time when the american president Donald Trump has announced the suspension of the american financing of the un organization. Without mentioning directly the Trump, Hugh Evans was judged that it was time to support the WHO, “not for (him) to turn the back”.

Distributed in France

In France, this benefit concert will be broadcast live and in entirety on several channels or sites on the Internet. Visit 6play, as early as 20 hours on this Saturday evening on france.tv 21 hours this Saturday evening, at 2 o’clock in the morning, Sunday ; and on France 2, W9, and Cstar, from 2 hours to 4 hours in the morning. A replay is scheduled for Sunday, always on France 2, from 22h45 and it will also be available on MyCanal for three days. The concert will also be broadcast on the radio on RTL2.