of the hand of Felipe Pardo, Toluca beat Xolos in the choose MX

Felipe Pardo triumphed 3-1 on Alexis Castro, who was surpassed in all aspects by the scarlet.

We recommend: Lions Black announces that he will act legally against the disappearance of the Ascent

The colombian repeated with his daughter, Maria Celeste, as an amulet of luck, who accompanied him during the engagement of the Day 5.

The Devils were quickly up on the scoreboard, with a luxurious globito on the goalkeeper Gibran Lajud. Brown still had opportunities to extend the advantage, but missed a couple of games clear.

Before the break, Castro matched the collated with a shot from outside the area, impossible to reach for the goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera.

The second half started similar to the first, with a goal from the dressing room, to the Toluca regain the advantage in the cartons.

The 80-minute virtual, Lajud kept the border in the party, but did not reach the time to equalize the duel, and the Devils took advantage of the last play to extend to 3-1 the final result.

📹 #ElResumen

Alexis Castro and Felipe Pardo were confronted in the #Jornada5 of the #eLigaMX.#TeamPardo took the win 3 goals to 1, and ‘The Red Devils’ are still undefeated in the tournament. Relive here the best moves.#Challenge 🎮 #eLIGAMX ⚽ #TuCasaTuCancha pic.twitter.com/muVgyt0DZY — #LigaBBVAMX #TuCasaTuCancha (@LigaBBVAMX) April 26, 2020

With the victory, the mexico Toluca highway, with 11 points, jumped to the third place of the chosen MX, waiting for the rest of the results to date 5. The Xolos were left with five units.