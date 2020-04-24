of the leaders in free-fall…

This is a Top YouTube without change, but with a slap at the level of views… aficia is the point on the clips, most watched in France.

It has the best album sales, the best numbers in streaming but there are also YouTube, the essential platform which offers the possibility to listen to music and enjoy the clips. And when you look at the numbers, YouTube weighs in the game !

The point of the clips the most-watched on the week of 10 to 16 April 2020 taking into account only the views of france. In the clear ? The ranking of the clips, most watched in france !

The Top 10

The Top 10 movie clip the most watched in France this week is identical to last week, except for an exchange of place between Maes and Marwa Loud. It is, therefore, Naps that keeps the first place with “6.3”, the clip displaying 3,31 million views in more.

However… the entire Top 10 is in free fall at the level of the number of views. As well, Naps spends 3.6 3.31 million views. 8.1% in the space of a week. It is the same story for the second and the third, namely Soolking and Jullosing 5.7% for the first and 7.8% for the second.

The rest of the table will not be saved, the most beautiful slap is to “Go big” Marwa Loud which passes 1.91 million views to 1.69 million, thus losing 11.5% in a week.

In the space of a week, the Top 10 clips of the most watched in France on YouTube, going from 23.2 million views to 21.59cm million, marking a decline of 6.64% in a week.

What’s new…

The return of the crazy Helmut Fritz seems to have emulated. In fact, the version of ‘confined’ to “It annoys me” between direct N°12 with a total of 1.4 million views. You need to move down to the 43rd-place to find Tiitof and Hornet Strike with the “Sad Melody”.

Dj Erise and Naza show “Up in the air” in 55th place for its first week in the Top, thus arriving to do better than S. Pri Noir with “You’ve captured” that it shares with Alpha Wann and Sneazzy. The clip in-between in the 64th position.

Selena Gomez will have to settle for the bottom of the table with “Boyfriend”. The clip that accompanies the new version of his album Rare ranks 67th. Better than Lefa with “You couldn’t tell” (the 75th)…