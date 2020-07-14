Of the states of the TV is in search of a trio to go on an adventure and fulfill your wildest dreams News | arts | Arts | Law

The butterfly effect they trace the “cross-canada tour” three accomplices “in search of tolerance” and “ready for anything” to achieve their “wish list”. The documentary series will consist of thirteen episodes that will air on american TELEVISION starting in the spring of 2021.

“And if changing the world was to start by the interrupt of your own universe ?”, question the tv channel.

“Dreams to live, activities, crazy, fear to overcome…” whatever the goal or challenge in their joint list, the candidates will have to do everything possible to “seize the moment and achieve each of the actions that appear there”, supports the diffuser.

“Everyone has the power to change things and have the life you really want. An action, a meeting, a wing-beat can sometimes create impact unsuspected!”, he said the producers of the program, Ian Quenneville and Rafael Martin, by means of a press release.

The filming of “The butterfly effect”, will take place from late August to October 2020.

The entries on the website of the united states of TV.

Applications will be accepted until August 2, 2020. To enroll, you must reside in Canada, mentioned that the chain.