Offering Pizza to all the students of her former high school !

Despite the isolation and the cancellation of the course for many students from all over the world, some of the graduation ceremonies will be held.

This is the case, for example, the high School in Kitsilano, Vancouver, where the famous actor Ryan Reynolds, has made his studies in 2 years.

For provide support to the future graduates, it was necessary to send a message of encouragement. And always with humor, as usual !

Ryan Reynolds, your video of encouragement for high school students

In a video released on 1er in may, the actor, 43 years of age, has sent his support to the students of the secondary school of the city of Vancouver. According to him, the two years he spent in this establishment were the best thing that never happened.

He remembers with emotion the good memories and the benefits of course, to slip a couple of notes of humor in his voice !

In fact, he took the opportunity to joke about his former colleagues, with whom he is still in contact and, in particular, one of them became a professor. "You have a teacher who is called Jonah Eckert. Her hair is grisaillant, always wore shorts, even when it was less than 20" Ryan Reynolds : "I believe in you " After a couple of doses of jokes, the comedian of success is expressed with strong words and very inspiring in the face of the young generation : "Do what seems good to him, there is no pressure, but a thing that worked for me was to have compassion every day, either for yourself or for someone else, it's good." In a tone more fatherly, the father of three girls, he warned the students against the hazards that may be in the professional world and even allows them to some good advice : "You've heard the expression" divide and conquer ", is seen in all parts, dividing people is just a means of distraction, disarm ( … ), and the world seems more and more to think about as well. But I believe in you" According to him, the secret to success is empathy : "This has helped me to recognize my mistakes and learn from them, in addition that have made me happy". A quality that, according to him, is much more useful in professional life as in personal life. Finally, Ryan Reynolds concluded with a beautiful gift for all graduates ! In effect, the actor has been offered to all students of the pizzas your pizzeria fetish of their years in the secondary schools. It has, therefore, offered 385 good gifts for the establishment of Nat"s Pizza students in the final to cheer them up after this difficult period. "I wanted to do something good for the children who have been deprived of their last courses," testified the owner of the pizzeria.




