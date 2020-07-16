Offering Pizza to all the students of her former high school !

Despite the isolation and the cancellation of the course for many students from all over the world, some of the graduation ceremonies will be held.

This is the case, for example, the high School in Kitsilano, Vancouver, where the famous actor Ryan Reynolds, has made his studies in 2 years.

For provide support to the future graduates, it was necessary to send a message of encouragement. And always with humor, as usual !

Ryan Reynolds, your video of encouragement for high school students

In a video released on 1er in may, the actor, 43 years of age, has sent his support to the students of the secondary school of the city of Vancouver. According to him, the two years he spent in this establishment were the best thing that never happened.

He remembers with emotion the good memories and the benefits of course, to slip a couple of notes of humor in his voice !