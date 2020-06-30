offers not to be missed

Last few hours to the Black Friday, in the Summer of Euronicsthat will expire at midnight tomorrow, July 1, 2020. So, let us see what are the offers to take advantage of to bring home one of the products in the flyer at reduced prices.

Starting from the smartphone we mention again the Xiaomi Redmi Notes 8T that is available to 169,90 €the 26,10% compared to 229,90 Euro list, while the Redmi Note 8 Pro switches to 229 Eurofor a saving of 70 Euros, up from 299 Euro the previous. In discount, even Oppo Reno2 Z, a 279 Eurothe 20,06% if you compare to 349 Euro price.

Climbing-range, we find Huawei P30 128GB to 399 Eurothe 38,52% less than the 649 Euro, but also iPhone 11 64 gigabytes to 749 Eurothe reduction of the price is 90 Euro if you take into account the 839 Euros in the price list Apple. Samsung offers the Galaxy S20 to 749 Euro and the Galaxy Note10 Lite 479 Euro.

Among the accessories and wearable devices, the Galaxy Fit from Samsung is available at 14,90 Euro and the AirPods 2 with case charging Lightning to 139 Euro.

On offer are also the MacBook Air by 2020, with a 256GB solid-state drive to 1099 Euroby 1229 the Euro earlier.

The complete list of offerings is available at this address.