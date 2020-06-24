offers on Redmi Notes 9, I Notes 10 and Mi Band

Xiaomi has announced that it extended the “Discounts of the Mid-Year”that up to the 28th of June will enjoy a series of promotions on all the best-sellers of the brand, including devices series Redmi Notes 9, the new smartphone of the series I and the line a LITTLE.

Below are the most interesting promotions:

Redmi Notes 9 (3GB+64GB) with Quad room 48MP and processor premium, is available for the incredible price of 179,90€.

with Quad room 48MP and processor premium, is available for the incredible price of 179,90€. Elegant and equipped with powerful performance, Redmi Notes 9S at the special price of 249,90€, together with the Redmi Power Bank.

at the special price of 249,90€, together with the Redmi Power Bank. I Notes 10 Lite , which is offering a display and a camera of high level, is now sold in a bundle with Me, True Wireless Earbuds Basic 399,90€.

, which is offering a display and a camera of high level, is now sold in a bundle with Me, True Wireless Earbuds Basic 399,90€. By purchasing, instead, the I 10 and I 10 Pro included in the price, the band’s excellence, I Band 4 and I True Wireless Earphones Lite.

included in the price, the band’s excellence, I Band 4 and I True Wireless Earphones Lite. LITTLE F2 Pro (6GB+128GB) now off to 499,90€.

Also the code xiaomi618, which entitles you to a further discount of 10 Euros on a selection of products in the series Redmi and Mi Notes 10 6/128GB, while using the coupon poco618 you can get a 20 Euros discount on both the variants of the Little F2 Pro.

The full list of promotions is available on the official website.