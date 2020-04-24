Official | The Eredivisie is completed

The KNVB (Football Federation of the Netherlands), has agreed with the clubs, the completion of the current edition of the Eredivisie, mainly due to the suspension of all public events until at least September 1.

So what announced by the Government Monday, so the decision was inevitable and UEFA will have to abide by it, as was already concocting lies this week. We will see the impact that this has but the Ajax (leader tied on points with AZ) could remain without a title, and there would have been no ascents or descents.