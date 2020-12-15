CELEBRITIES

Offset will not be vaccinated against Covid-19

The rapper says that when the vaccine is available, he will not submit to it to be a “test dummy.”

Rapper Offset says he will not take the COVID vaccine once it is available.

The rapper spoke about his opinions and reasons why in a surprisingly nuanced chat with a TMZ photographer this weekend.

He was seen on Saturday afternoon in Beverly Hills, and when he got out of his car, the paparazzi came over to chat and he briefed them on what was going on.

When asked directly if he would get vaccinated against the virus, Cardi B’s husband simply said:

“I don’t trust [the COVID vaccine]. Did you see that little thing online, where her face turns to the side and everything? Yes. I just don’t want to be the test dummy. “

Now, the “online thing” you are talking about has been circulating recently, and it supposedly shows several of the volunteers who volunteered to test the Pfizer-developed vaccine a little earlier. In very rare cases, some of the vaccine volunteers reportedly developed facial paralysis as one of the side effects, as you can see (below):

Now if those are really the side effects of the vaccine, and not fake news online, they are still a very low percentage of the population. Doctors and scientists have repeatedly said that the vast majority of side effects (if any in the human user) are mild flu-like symptoms.

Still, Offset clearly wasn’t very confident that his government would do the right thing when it came to the vaccine, as he told the reporter in his next response when they were chatting:

“Do something to help the black community in real life. Put some policies to help us. A lot of government shit, I don’t think it’s for us. Point.”

And when he pointed out that even Barack Obama had offered to take the vaccine early to prove its efficacy, that didn’t really sway the Migos rapper.

He talked about how privilege, regardless of race, in certain cases, is very, very real in this age:

“If I go to the hospital here, they will admit me quickly and make me enter faster than a normal person, which is not really fair. So seeing him do that wouldn’t make me feel better. “

“I don’t want to do that. Other people don’t get what I have. They don’t have that opportunity. So that’s not fair. People dying for that shit, you know what I mean? Many people. Lots of black people. “

