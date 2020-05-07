O’GRADY, Mary Lou | Le Journal de Québec

O’GRADY, Mary Lou



March 25, 1933 – may 1, 2020





At his family’s home, on may 1, 2020, at the age of 87 years, passed away Mrs. Mary Lou O’grady, wife of Mr. Edward Murphy, daughter of the late mr. Thomas O’grady and the late mrs. Lucy Sheehan. She was staying in Quebec.



She is survived, besides her husband, her children: Ivan (Siobhan Cleary), Gordon (Catherine Ciaravola), Pamela (Thomas Butler), Gregory (Christine Fortin), Nancy (Scott Hodgson), Anthony (Tracy Young), Cynthia (Sandy Allen); her grandchildren: Aelyn, Nolan, Oliver, Emlyn, Nicolas, Tymandra, Antonia, Richard, Jaspar, Mary Lou, Clara, Spencer, Cedric, James, Charles; his brothers and sisters: fire Shirley (the late Frank Brennan), the late Reginald (fire-Pauline O’farrell), the late Thomas (Elizabeth Drolet), the late Rosina (the late Albert Kowal), the late Francis (Marriette Valley), Erwin (Patricia Eula), Kathleen (Charles Boylan), Eugene (Ellen Redmond), Walter (Linda McCoy); and his nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. The family wishes to thank the staff of the Jeffery Hale hospital, and hôpital Laval (cardiology and geriatrics). A special thank you to the team of the Jeffery Hale: Dr. Catherine Gagnon, Marie-Chantale Ahern, Denis De Montigny, Danielle Renaud, Mylène Arsenault, Isabelle Charest and France Gaudet.

Given the situation concerning the Covid-19, the celebrations funeral, which will take place at the church of St. Patrick’s (Quebec city) will be deferred to a later date which will be published eventually. However, parents and friends are invited to leave your messages of sympathy to the following web site: coopfuneraire2rives.com. Your sympathy can result in a donation to the Fondation des Amis du Jeffery Hale – Saint Brigid s1270, chemin Sainte-Foy, suite 2000, quebec city, Quebec Phone : 418 684-2260 web Site : www.amisdujhsb.ca





