Old Québec seen by the Ursuline sisters | The journal | The Sun

On the occasion of the reopening of post-confinement, 500 flowers to be seeded will be awarded to the first visitors. This gift recalls the theme of the programming of the Museum : “All together, let’s make the earth a big garden”.

The Museum also announces a new route exterior accessible as of July 14 : The Ursulines and their neighborhood. Accompanied by a cultural mediator, groups limited number of participants will be introduced to the footprint of the Ursulines in Old Quebec. The trip lasts 45 to 60 minutes allows you to learn more about the influence that they have had the Ursulines in Quebec city, including place names, town planning and architecture.