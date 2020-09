Hockey isn’t the very same sporting activity it was 40 years earlier. You can definitely claim the very same for the various other 3 significant expert sporting activities in North America, however right here’s some point of view: It had not been till the 1979-80 period that the NHL mandated making use of safety helmets for all inbound gamers, and also many thanks to a grandpa condition, there was still a single person having fun without headwear as just recently as 1997.

