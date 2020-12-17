CELEBRITIES

Oliver Stone receives Sputnik V vaccine in Russia

The filmmaker who is in that country recently lined up to be inoculated with the Sputnik V vaccine.

Filmmaker Oliver Stone has put his health in the hands of Russian doctors after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Gamaleya laboratories in Russia.

The Platoon director has been in the country filming a documentary on climate change and reveals that he recently lined up to be inoculated with the Sputnik V vaccine, even though there have been concerns about side effects in people over 60.

“I got a vaccine a few days ago,” he told the local Channel One station. “I don’t know if it will work, but I heard good things about the Russian vaccine.”

“I am hopeful,” he added, according to The Moscow Times. “It is a very good vaccine, I do not understand why it is ignored in the West.”

The doctors behind Sputnik V claim that its injection has an efficacy rate of 91.4%.

News of Stone’s vaccination comes alongside that of front-line medical personnel and those at high risk have begun receiving the injection from Pfizer in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, with trials showing that your medication is 95% effective in preventing COVID-19 symptoms.

