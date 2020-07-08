Olivia de Havilland, the last great star of old Hollywood, celebrating 104 years

The american actress, who has appeared in over fifty films, and is regarded as the last great star of the golden Age of hollywood.

Known for his roles in Gone with the wind (1939), The Adventures of Robin hood (1938) and for its performance oscarisées in Each person has their own destiny (1946) and The Heiress (1949), Olivia de Havilland today celebrates its 104th anniversary. Daughter of Lillian Fontaine (actress in Wilder, Siodmak, or Ida Lupino) and a british lawyer, the young woman began her acting career very early, at the age of 19 years. It is now the second actress, the oldest in the world, behind Renée Simonot – the mother of Catherine Deneuve -which doubled its vote in France.

She and her sister, Joan Fontaine (the Rebecca Hitchcock), have long made the cover of the tabloids for their rivalry in the middle of the 7th item Named both for the Oscar for best actress in 1942, Joan wins for his role in Suspicions Alfred Hitchcock face of the one of Olivia in By the golden gate.

An actress who fit to change the system studio

His great fame, besides its roles headlights in the film, Olivia de Havilland is also to its contribution to the destruction of the old power of the hollywood studios. Frustrated that no one suggested to him that the characters stereotypical of damsel in distress, the actress is suspended because of its many refusals of roles.

Refusing this unfair situation, Olivia de Havilland filed a lawsuit at the Warner Bros. in the years 40, from which she emerges victorious. Historical, it was crucial in the advancement of rights of actors and actresses and allowed the actress to win the admiration of his peers. Subsequently, Olivia de Havilland will continue to play for the biggest ones, Robert Siodmak, Robert Aldrich, in passing by Stanley Kramer.

