Olivia Fortin, Brad Pitt in Yves Moraine, the figure of the reactivation of the surprise to the left

Olivia Fortin, the only candidate to be a citizen of the Spring in marseille, came in second place just behind Martine Vassal in the area of 6-8, a bastion of the right.

It is the origin of the broad meeting of the left, with the will to involve the citizens and the policy to change the game in Marseille.

For the second round, she will be the face of a square, with three candidates from the moderate right to the extreme right.

It has only three small points of difference. Is the surprise that has created Olivia Fortin, the head of the list in the Spring of marseille, a grouping of left-wing parties and of the citizens, on the night of the first round of the municipal

Marseille, by collecting 24.4% of the votes, just behind

Martine Vassal, and 27.16 %. A surprise since Olivia Fortin, the only head of the citizens ‘ list in the Spring of marseille, in front of the candidate of The Republicans, in their land, in the 6-8. Where

Jean-Claude Gaudin is needed in the first round since 1995, at least.

“What I have missed on the night of the first round, is to see the lights shine in the eyes of some of my colistiers, some of which are broken to the policy. This light hit me, I’d just do something already extraordinary,” says the woman.

The battle seemed unfair in that bastion of the right, even if Olivia Fortin was ” the certainty of being able to get there, just take things day by day and putting all of my energy.” “From the first round, I have testimonies of people who do not believe, I say,” three years ago we didn’t care a little of your mouth “, now you see that this success”, says Olivia Fortin.

A newbie regular

Because this application citizen has a long way before facing Martine Vassal in the ” queen of battles “. A meeting with a student in the 3rd makes him aware of the growing gap between the citizens of Marseille. “This guy is full of curiosity, he came to do an internship at my company. It was there that I realized that his companions had no other choice but to do an internship with the body shop or the kebab in the neighborhood. Because they do not have the necessary networks. We deprive ourselves of half of our young people, then we have all the talent in this city,” she recalls.

In the afternoon of this first round, the @PrintempsMRS it is in the head (Rubirola 23,44%, the Vassal 22,32%, Ravier 19,45%). In the 6/8, we perform a background score. This is the result of a collective work unprecedented. Dear friends of @MadMars13let’s be proud of our craziness, and tenacity ! pic.twitter.com/i7TIVs1q6s — Olivia Fortin ☀️ (@olivia_fortin) March 16, 2020

For her, the only way to get things to change is to get involved in politics. He enrolled immediately at Sciences Po to prepare for the contest territorial officer, and an understanding of the functioning of a community. “When I got my degree, finished the second of my promo, and after an internship in the secretariat general of the city of Paris, I decided to start Crazy March “.

To collect the policies and the citizens

It is as well as the beginning of Spring in marseille to see the light of day. “I came as soon as the first few meetings. There was his vision of the state of the city, the need to be in the action, at the meeting in the broadest possible way. The trick is to decide what made me join is his belief that it was necessary to collect both the citizens and the politicians, that one without the other would not work,” explains Frédéric Legrand, a member of the Mad March and the lists of the Spring in marseille.

1 year ago, we were in @MadMars13 our first steps in the policy. We attacked a mountain with our desire to allow a change of system. During the first round, the @PrintempsMRS he reached the top of the survey. Strongly on the 28th of June ! #marseille2020 pic.twitter.com/03Ot4bgne7 — Olivia Fortin ☀️ (@olivia_fortin) June 7, 2020

A success, while Michèle Rubirola, a candidate in the Spring of marseille is one of the leaders in the first round, it was far from being acquired. “The RN has a solid base, the teams are the output of a network to strengthen their power, and to the left was going to leave you with two lists of PS, a list of eco-friendly, a list of the BIA, no one stays in the second round. Therefore, it was necessary to create the trust, it has been a lot of human to tame, ” says Olivia Fortin.

“She has had this role of intermediary, the link between the people who could not and did not know who to talk to. It really has been a great strength, which is to listen to the people, which takes into account the imperatives of each, and it imposes nothing. She always tries to understand the other’s position”, explains Frédéric Legrand.

Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt and Yves Moraine

Qualities that she was able to acquire through your corporate event. And not just any. “I have organized events with large budgets, and with a high level of complexity. Like bringing in Tom Cruise, Leonardo DiCaprio, or the home of a head of State. Last year I was in charge of the presentation of once upon a Time in Hollywood at the Cannes film festival, ” she said.

After you have organized the 10 of June of 2006, the arrival of Tom Cruise to #Marseille to the front world premiere of the War of the Worlds, I am ready to win the battle of Marseilles in the year 2020. Yes yes, is your hand on my left shoulder. https://t.co/4exhSZwfww pic.twitter.com/wzDze2ZC6m — Olivia Fortin ☀️ (@olivia_fortin) June 10, 2020

If she has a moment hesitate before accepting to be the head of the list in the 6-8, your energy the first day was quickly convinced. “I have not left a job, and a picture of what was running laps of the world, Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, to go to take care of Yves Moraine, without convictions “, in joked she.

His first task if elected ? “Finally our local authorities are fulfilling their mission of quality public service for all. What will be the economic development of our territory to move forward in all the world.” The foursquare in its sector, with three candidates from the moderate right to the extreme right, it seems that in any case favourable.