Olivia Munn said that Bryan Singer has left the filming of ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’

The franchise X-Men moves now under the control of Marvel Studios, but it all started with the film of 2000 directed by Bryan Singer. X-Men is going to launch a wave of films of comics in the early 2000s, that cemented his legacy. After leaving to direct Superman Returns, Singer has returned to the franchise X-Men for Days of Future Past and Apocalypse.

Over the years various allegations have been made against Bryan Singer. The director was also notably left Bohemian Rhapsody towards the end of principal photography. Speaking with Variety, Olivia Munn has revealed that the Singer was also advantage in the production of X-Men: Apocalypse:

“When we filmed” X-Men “, I had never turned a huge film like that before. I didn’t know what was good or bad, but I knew that it seemed strange that Bryan Singer would be able to verify and say that he had a thyroid problem. Instead of going to a doctor in Montreal which is a city of very high-level and that works, he said that he had to go to Los Angeles and that he was gone for about 10 days, it is my recollection. And he said: “Continue. Continue to film. ” We would be on the shelf, I remember that there was a great scene that we had, and we came back from lunch, and then one of the assistants Bryan went up and showed us a mobile phone with a text message on it. And he sent a text message to the players: “Hey guys. I am busy at this time. But go ahead and start filming without me. “And we would say “OK”. And I never thought that this was normal, but I didn’t know that the other also thought that this was not normal. And the other people who thought that this was not normal would be high-level people, people who decide to hire this person. “

After the worldwide success successful X-Men: Days of Future Past, director Bryan Singer returns with X-MEN: APOCALYPSE. Since the dawn of civilization, it was worshipped as a god. Revelation, the first and most powerful mutant in the universe X-Men Marvel, which has amassed the powers of many other mutants, becoming immortal and invincible. The awakening after thousands of years, he is disillusioned by the world as it finds it, and recruits a team of mutants powerful, including a Magneto discouraged (Michael Fassbender), to purify humanity and create a new world order, over which he will reign. While the fate of Earth is in the game, Raven (Jennifer Lawrence) with the help of professor X (James McAvoy) is to lead a team of young X-Men to stop their greatest enemy and save humanity from complete destruction.

Directed by Bryan Singer, X-Men: Apocalypse features James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Oscar Isaac, Nicholas Hoult, Rose Byrne, Tye Sheridan, Sophie Turner, Olivia Munn, and Lucas Till.

