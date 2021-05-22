OLIVIA RODRIGO EXPLAINED WHY SHE CHOSE TO NAME HER FIRST ALBUM ‘SOUR’

Among today’s New Music Friday, Friday, May 21, is Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album called “Sour.”

She co-wrote the album, which consists of 11 tracks, including the previously released tracks “drivers license”, “deja vu” and “good 4 u”.

Speaking about choosing to name her first album “Sour” – which translates to “sour/bitter” in Italian – Olivia explained:

“I am fascinated by the idea that a relationship can become unbearable, as a person you have loved so much and to whom you have told all your secrets can become the most unbearable person. For me the purpose of music is to take all these complicated emotions and take them out so that people feel welcomed, seen”.

The new US pop star said that one of the greatest satisfactions of her life is to directly touch the deepest parts of the pain:

“There is nothing better than sitting at the piano of my room and writing a really sad song. It really is my favorite thing; it’s really great inspiration to see how my music impacts people and maybe it can help them feel less alone.”