CELEBRITIES

OLIVIA RODRIGO EXPLAINED WHY SHE CHOSE TO NAME HER FIRST ALBUM ‘SOUR’

Posted on

Among today’s New Music Friday, Friday, May 21, is Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album called “Sour.”

She co-wrote the album, which consists of 11 tracks, including the previously released tracks “drivers license”, “deja vu” and “good 4 u”.

Speaking about choosing to name her first album “Sour” – which translates to “sour/bitter” in Italian – Olivia explained:

“I am fascinated by the idea that a relationship can become unbearable, as a person you have loved so much and to whom you have told all your secrets can become the most unbearable person. For me the purpose of music is to take all these complicated emotions and take them out so that people feel welcomed, seen”.

The new US pop star said that one of the greatest satisfactions of her life is to directly touch the deepest parts of the pain:

“There is nothing better than sitting at the piano of my room and writing a really sad song. It really is my favorite thing; it’s really great inspiration to see how my music impacts people and maybe it can help them feel less alone.”

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

418
CELEBRITIES

Russian Kim Kardashian Anastasia Kvitko emerges its charms

375
CELEBRITIES

Justin Bieber: Hailey Baldwin dares the total pink look and ignites the Web!

271
CELEBRITIES

Elegant at night, Demi Rose picks up her place as the favorite

205
CELEBRITIES

Selena Gomez sensual in platinum blonde with her ember look!

192
CELEBRITIES

Ariana Grande very complicit with her mom Joan on Instagram!

170
CELEBRITIES

In satin ink robe, Lana Rhoades gives you the good morning

169
CELEBRITIES

Ariana Grande mobilizes for mental health on Instagram!

155
CELEBRITIES

Without pajamas!, Mia Khalifa video shares how she sleeps

149
CELEBRITIES

Millie Bobby Brown: her stint in “Modern Family” resurfaces!

130
CELEBRITIES

Kim Kardashian outlines her cute figure with her new SKIMS

To Top