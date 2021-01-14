OLIVIA RODRIGO: THE MEANING OF THE SONG “DRIVERS LICENSE”

“Driver license” is the single released on January 8, 2021, with which Olivia Rodrigo is making herself known all over the world. In a single day the song got more streams than Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber with “I Don’t Care” and surpassed any other female artist in the US. A record that earned the young singer and actress the nickname ” next big thing in American music “.

Olivia explained the meaning of her “drivers license” with these words:

“When I wrote ‘drivers license’ I had just suffered a disappointment in love and I was very confused. Putting all these feelings and emotions together made things clearer and easier for me. I think that’s the purpose of writing songs. There is nothing. more therapeutic than playing the piano in my room and writing a sad song. It’s really my favorite thing in the world. “

With her piano, Olivia loves composing exciting and highly personal pieces, choosing both honesty and vulnerability. Soon you will be able to hear new songs! The 17-year-old artist will, in fact, release his debut EP – written during quarantine – just this year.