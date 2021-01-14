CELEBRITIES

OLIVIA RODRIGO: THE MEANING OF THE SONG “DRIVERS LICENSE”

Posted on

“Driver license” is the single released on January 8, 2021, with which  Olivia Rodrigo is making herself known all over the world. In a single day the song got more streams than Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber with “I Don’t Care” and surpassed any other female artist in the US. A record that earned the young singer and actress the nickname ” next big thing in American music “.

Olivia explained the meaning of her “drivers license” with these words:

“When I wrote ‘drivers license’ I had just suffered a disappointment in love and I was very confused. Putting all these feelings and emotions together made things clearer and easier for me. I think that’s the purpose of writing songs. There is nothing. more therapeutic than playing the piano in my room and writing a sad song. It’s really my favorite thing in the world. “

With her piano, Olivia loves composing exciting and highly personal pieces, choosing both honesty and vulnerability. Soon you will be able to hear new songs! The 17-year-old artist will, in fact, release his debut EP – written during quarantine – just this year.

