Olivier Dion victim of identity theft : a man uses his name to attract young girls

In these times of confinement, and at a time when the social networks are taking more and more place in our daily life, Olivier Dion has made the costs of an internet user malicious. Very reassembled, the singer was keen to send a strong message to its subscribers.

It is not always easy to be a public personality. If the aura of a celebrity allows him to enter in multiple gold spheres, it is often difficult to compose with the many vagaries of the glory. Especially on social networks. Patrick Bruel and Amanda Sthers have recently made the fresh, so that the account their son Oscar has been hacked. Same thing for the son of Jean-Luc Reichmann. The last one to have been a victim of the dishonesty of a usurper, it is Olivier Dion. In the evening of Thursday, may 7, the singer of 28 years has sounded the alarm. On his account Instagram where he is followed by more than 370.000 people, the ex-candidate of Dancing with the stars has unveiled a horrifying message that was sent to him by one of his subscribers. ” I’m writing you because someone has a fake and he uses your name to try to phishing of young teens “, writing this dad worried of which the girl has been approached by this fake profile of Olivier Dion. ” This man uses the account olivierdion115. I would rather you notice because it uses your name, and I would not like to this can you harm it in any way. “

“It is fraud “

A message Olivier Dion has as soon shared on his account Instagram. In legend, the canadian singer has also opted for a severe tone, at the height of the gravity of the situation :” I get several messages since a long time like what, several accounts are created with my info and my photos to enter in contact with you to meet you, ask you for passwords, photos, or even ask you for money. Even if it seems to me to be obvious, it is fraud friends “, he begins by reaffirming that it has only a single account Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, which are all “identified a small hook blue “. And to continue, cynical :” On the day that Olivier Dion with the hook of the blue asks you for money, and well, you send him because it will be really in the shit !!! “The artist concluded his message by asking its subscribers to be vigilant :” When you see fake accounts to get in touch with you, thank you for the report. Some people are taking it and I think it’s a shame, really. “

As Olivier Dion, the image of Amel Bent has also been usurped to promote a plan. As for Laurent Ournac, his name was used last February to advertise “investment bitcoins to become a millionaire”. The wild west of social networks…