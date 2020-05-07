Olivier Rousteing and Cara Delevingne on Puma x Balmain

NUMBER : Olivier, what is it that convinced you to participate in this project with Cara Delevingne and Puma?

Olivier Rousteing : I haven’t really had the need to be convinced. For me, it was a no brainer, because I have always loved the Puma and Cara is a friend of mine. This all started from a discussion with Cara about what we liked and everything went very quickly.

Who had this idea?

Olivier Rousteing : The idea comes from Cara, who knows exactly what she wants and always goes to the bottom of things.

Cara Delevingne : In the original Puma was proposed to me to collaborate with another person. Create a collection is a project that is completely crazy and I needed to feel comfortable with the creator, with whom I was going to start. And I also wanted to work with someone really bright who can transcribe my ideas and do what I don’t know how to do.

How have you worked together on the collection?

Olivier Rousteing : Cara has imagined the concept and, from my side, I helped her to build. These two roles are totally different and it is very important to emphasize. Within the house of Balmain, I’m an art director, but for this collection, the artistic direction was handled entirely by Cara, who is also the ambassador. It has a lot of talent : she has a real vision of the fashion and desires of her generation, she is a true creative spirit.

Cara Delevingne : If Olivier and I had not worked hand in hand, by osmosis, this collection would have been a simple collaboration of more, and a total waste of time. In launching this project both of us had really been the desire to create something different and never seen. Then of course, the collection is very concentrated, with a number of parts is limited, but it responds to our desire to offer a unique concept with a strong message behind it.

What is this message exactly and what is Balmain, and codes, bring him?

Cara Delevingne : The creations of Balmain are designed for women who are fighting for their ideas. It would have been a pity to work with Olivier and a label such as Balmain, and not to maintain what they represent : a strong woman, independent and free-spirited.

What is your favourite piece?

Cara Delevingne : The reversible jacket! The black and white side, this is Olivier…

Olivier Rousteing : and the side red and blue, this is Cara !