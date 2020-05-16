Olivier Rousteing, Bella Hadid, Mariah Carey… celebrities give in to the sirens of Tiktok

30 seconds of fame

Bella Hadid (in pajamas) who choreographed in her living room (@babybella777), Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) vocalisant on his gym treadmill, Olivier Rousteing (@olivier_rousteing) in delirium in stairs… you dreamt of it ? TikTok the has made. On this exchange platform of short videos that are staggered (between 15 and 60 seconds), the celebrities decided to share their confinement. Established in 2016 in China, the app, initially called a Musical.ly, has become the trademark of the note of music in 2018. Initially, the primary format was that of the choreography and play-back on the tubes of the moment : huge cardboard box in the school. Since mid-march and the containment world, the adults are seized of various formats creative available.

Confined, celebrities themselves manage their hair

The new Instagram ?

According to SensorTower, a website specialized in digital audience, the application of chinese would have been downloaded 65 million times around the world in march (compared to 38 million for Instagram). For the spokesman for France, “on TikTok, it is necessary to appropriate the codes and the writing mode of the platform, and this creates an incentive to be creative”. Finished images of vacation paradise, place in everyday life and its banality, sprinkled of the second degree. After years of perfect images and the abuse of a staged Instagram, TikTok and its aesthetic proximity bring a true breath of fresh air. And, in this period of social distancing, this form of intimacy and good humor surjouée has easily found its audience.

The brands on the lookout

This growing network of interest to the brands. In fashion, some, such as Balenciaga, Burberry or Calvin Klein, aimed at the market of millennials, have already tested the waters, in the form of the famous ” challenges “. At the last Fashion Week, Prada has invited the American Charli D’amelio (15 years, 47 million subscribers) to create sponsored content : his best post has generated 5.7 million likes and 37 million views. At the end of 2019, the venerable house of Celine has appealed to a TikTokeur (Noen Eubanks, 18, 10 million followers) for a campaign shot by Hedi Slimane. For the time being, TikTok does not give any figure hearing. In January, we had 800 million users. You can bet that the billion has already been crossed…

Do you speak TikTok ?

Filters, distortion, effects, video editing, choreography funky : the video TikTok echo the concept of the now defunct app Vine by adding elements of social media such as Instagram or Snapchat (the account of the user may be displayed in private or in public, and a messaging system allows members to communicate from the age of 16). You can also go live on that connect with your followers. The app is free, from the age of 13, but pay attention to the collection of data : the parent company Byte Dance is not known for its transparency. You have been warned !